The Ministry of Energy has confirmed the 15 percent reduction in the cost of electricity for 2022 as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pledge on Jamhuri Day.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry explained that the electricity cost reduction began effectively from January 1, 2022, and will run through to December 2022.

” The tariff reduction is a fulfillment of the commitment made by His Excellency President Kenyatta to the nation, on Jamhuri day 2021 that the first tranche of 15% reduction in the cost of power will be reflected in bills covering the end year of 2021,” said the statement.

A Gazette notice also released Friday also confirmed that the reduction had commenced and confirmed that the changes will last till the end of the year.

Click here to read the notice –> Gazette Vol. 3 7-1-22

“The Gazette notice covers the period from January 2022 to December 2022 and will therefore commence in reflecting bills covering the December 2021 period,” added the statement.

The Ministry of Energy hoped that the reduction will boost livelihoods and economic growth by reducing the cost of living.

“This reduction, coming in January, will boost livelihoods and economic growth by reducing the cost of living, put more money in Kenyans pockets and reduce the cost of doing business,” stated the statement.

Further, the government stated that it will effect the next 15 percent before March as part of the 30 percent reduction promise by President Kenyatta.

” We are working hard at ensuring the next 15% tranche is effected in this quarter as promised. The ministry will ensure all measures that deliver on its mandate of providing affordable and accessible energy to power our growth and development. The journey of reforms in the energy sector is irreversible. We will ensure efficiencies and optimization that improves our global competitiveness, drives job creation and powers economic growth,” added the statement.

President Uhuru had said that a quest to reduce electricity bills by a third was to be fully implemented by the end of March 2022.

During the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2021, the president also directed the Ministry of Energy to fast track the implementation of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on Power Purchase Agreements which targeted to restructure the sector in order to reduce power by to individuals, customers and enterprises by at least 33% by end of this year.