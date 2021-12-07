Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismisses calls to scale down budgetary allocation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has defended Kenyan Missions abroad after a Parliamentary Committee called for the scaling down of their budgetary allocation.

Kenya has 56 diplomatic missions abroad, 2 Missions in Nairobi and 31 Honorary Consuls across the world.

In their defence, the MFA notes that Kenya’s diplomatic missions are key in enhancing Kenya’s economic diplomacy which is one of the 5 pillars of Kenya’s Foreign Policy alongside the peace, diaspora, cultural and environmental diplomacy pillars.

“The promotion and facilitation of Kenya’s trade are one of the key functions Kenya’s diplomatic missions are entrusted with,” a statement by MFA reads in part.

According to the MFA however, Missions also undertake a broader function in favour of Kenya’s economic competitiveness.

They promote Kenya as a business and investment destination and a gateway to the rest of Africa, organize and facilitate trade fairs and elaborate on Kenya’s business environment as well as the country’s fiscal and monetary policies and procedures for investment in the country.

In addition, Missions also facilitate the Kenyan diaspora.

“Members of the Kenyan diaspora over time continue to contribute heavily to Kenya’s economy and development through investment, remittances, skills transfer, philanthropy, among others,” the statement further reads in part.

At $299 million in December 2020, remittances to Kenya were at a historical peak demonstrating the immense significance of the diaspora to Kenya’s economy.

The Ministry further restates that diplomatic Missions are not just about economic targets noting that they also promote peaceful political positions in other countries and engage in collaborative global endeavours.

“Kenya’s success in being both a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as well as the Human Rights Council (HRC) reflect the ability of Kenya to project diplomatic and influence prowess into the world and leverage these aspects for global stability and national development.”

In conclusion, the MFA says that it is imperative to understand that diplomatic practice is strongly linked to presence, trust, negotiation and interpersonal interactions which are facilitated by having diplomatic missions in host countries.

“For Kenya to benefit from the immense opportunities that diplomacy portends, its foreign relations must be matched by robust diplomatic engagement and presence.”

In 2021-22, Financial Year budget MFA was allocated Ksh 18.2 billion while the Ministry of Defence was allocated Ksh 294.5 billion, Ministry of Health Ksh 121.1 billion, Ministry of Education Ksh 202. 8 billion, Ministry of Transport Ksh 182.5 billion and the Ministry of Agriculture Ksh 60 billion.