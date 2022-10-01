Ministry of Health cautions Kenyans against cross border movement

Kenyans have been advised to minimize movement along the Western border after Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

The Ministry of Health maintained it has heightened surveillance and screening at all points of entry.

“We appeal to Members of the public to minimize their movements in and out of the country through entry points along our Western border unless it is extremely necessary. Those crossing at any of our border points should exercise maximum care as advised and guided by our health personnel at the entry points”, said Ag Director of Acting Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth.

Dr Amoth at the same time reported that preliminary medical tests done on a 32-year-old patient admitted at Mumias hospital after exhibiting Ebola-like symptoms were negative.

The man had reportedly travelled to eastern Uganda on September 15 to visit a relative.

“Following the reports, the Ministry of Health took samples from the suspected case for testing at the KEMRI laboratory in Nairobi. We would like to inform the public that the laboratory tests for samples taken from the patient have since turned out to be Negative and therefore there is no cause for alarm” he said.

“We would like to appeal to members of the public to continue being vigilant and also stay safe by strictly observing hygiene measures that would protect them against this deadly disease” he added.

Uganda on September 20 declared an outbreak of Ebola Virus disease (EVD) in Mubende district.

So far 36 cases have been confirmed in the central district of Mubende with seven deaths officially reported.

