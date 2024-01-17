Ministry of Health, Defence signs MOU for integrated emergency response

The ministry of health has signed an MOU with the ministry of defence meant to enhance emergency response to national disasters.

The collaboration, which encompasses research on infectious diseases, resource use agreements, personnel exchange programs, and educational initiatives, signifies a comprehensive strategy covering research partnerships, resource utilization, and preparedness for national emergencies.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai said the new development holds immense promise for the future of healthcare and the well-being of Kenyan citizens.

Kimtai pledged the Ministry’s dedication to planning and executing agreed work plan even as he expressed optimism about the transformative potential of the collaboration between the Kenya Medical Research Institute and the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru lauded the strategic convergence of military and medical expertise saying the partnership will create synergy between professionals in the military and research fields, fostering a cadre of experts that will protect and impact the nation’s health.

The government aims to not only establish satellite surveillance centers across health facilities across the country but also address emerging and re-emerging infections, particularly those posing a threat to national security through cross-border transmissions.