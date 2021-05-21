Ministry of Health reports 659 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate Friday maintained a single digit with 659 new cases reported in the last 24 hours from 7,962 samples.

The positivity rate stood at 8.3 pc pushing the cumulative caseload to 167,535 from 1,771,236 tests conducted so far since March last year.

From the new cases, 646 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 464 are males and 195 are females with the youngest being a one-month old-infant, while the oldest is 100 years.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced 109 recoveries and three more deaths, raising the death toll to 3,043.

He said the latest fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, one having occurred in the last 24 hours while two are late death reported after conducting facility record audits within the last month

“Today 109 patients have recovered from the disease, 63 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 46 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 114,394 of whom 83,144 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,250 are from various health facilities” he said.

A total of 1,049 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,568 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program.

111 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilator support and 67 on supplemental oxygen and another 23 under observation.

86 others are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The cases are distributed across 37 counties. Nairobi has 97 cases, Mombasa 86, Bungoma 65, Busia 53, Siaya 39, Kisumu 36, Laikipia 33, Kisii 30, Nakuru 24, Migori and Kericho 23 cases each, Kilifi 22, Nandi 16, Homa Bay and Meru 15 cases each, Uasin Gishu 11, Nyeri.

Garissa and Kiambu have 8 cases each, West Pokot 6, Bomet, Machakos and Trans Nzoia 5 cases each, Kajiado 4, Kitui, Vihiga and Taita Taveta 3 cases each, Makueni, Murang’a and Narok 2 cases each, Nyandarua,Turkana, Isiolo, Kirinyaga, Kwale, Lamu and Marsabit 1 case each.