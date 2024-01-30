Ministry of Health sensitizes staff on Social Health Insurance Fund Regulations

Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha has urged healthcare workers and service providers to actively advocate for the benefits of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Speaking during a comprehensive sensitization session on the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) (General) Regulations at Afya House, the CS said the purpose of the session was to acquaint MoH staff and Semi Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) with the impending transition from NHIF to SHIF.

She noted the government is committed to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality, eradicate fundraising for medical expenses, and facilitate free healthcare access at level 1, 2, and 3 facilities through Social Health Authority (SHA) registration.

Notably, on Monday, CS Nakhumicha announced that the government allocated a substantial sum of Ksh 94 million to Taita Taveta county to enhance healthcare.

During the National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month event at Mwatunge grounds, she underscored the imperative need for collective action in tackling the escalating threat of cancer.

In addressing the challenge, Nakhumicha outlined measures, including comprehensive coverage of screenings, diagnostics, and treatments under the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) model. A significant allocation has been specifically earmarked for cancer care.

With an annual requirement of approximately Ksh 46 billion, the SHIF aims to strengthen cancer care services, covering screening, diagnostics, treatment, and ongoing support such as rehabilitation and palliative care.

Notable attendees at the session included, PS Medical Services Harry Kimtai, Ag. Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth, Chairpersons, and CEOs of the Ministry of Health state corporations, among others.