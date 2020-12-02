Ministry of ICT to build capacity on country’s Online Child Protection Policy

The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Innovation and Youth Affairs has partnered with the Communication Authority of Kenya to build capacity, awareness and publicity around the country’s Online Child Protection Policy.

Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng, who spoke during a visit to Konza Technopolis, stressed the importance of online child protection as well as raising awareness among individuals, especially the youth on some of the do’s and don’ts when in the learning space and when on the internet.

“This includes awareness of the risks that are associated with internet usage so that as they get onto this new space, they are cognizant of the threats that exist therein,” he said.

“Also in place to ensure the digital economy succeeds is innovation leveraging on advantages presented by the digital space while encouraging innovation and creativity among the young people,” Ochieng noted.

The PS also emphasized the need for reliable and resilient ICT infrastructure in the country saying it is instrumental in enabling the sector to thrive.

“There has been very close collaboration with the private sector in the digital space and development of e-commerce to ensure the infrastructure is in place. We also have regulations and rules that help the digital economy thrive,” the PS added.

Ochieng, however, pointed out that the country’s biggest emerging threat at the time is cybersecurity as more applications and an increase of ICT infrastructure flood the digital space.

At the same time, the PS reiterated the government’s commitment to provide solutions to existing challenges saying ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs Cabinet Minister Joe Mucheru has already established a task force to look at ICT solutions-based innovations to help the country deal with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic.

“We have innovations in the health sector, the agriculture sector, housing sector, education sector and some focusing specifically on the Big 4 Agenda. Some are at very advanced stages, and some are at the beginning but we do not discourage them. We have a strategy to try and see how we bring them up through more training and awareness creation,” said the PS.