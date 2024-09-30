Ministry of Labour launches performance vetting for 2024/2025

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, in collaboration with the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance, and Delivery Management, has kicked off the vetting of ministerial performance contract commitments for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The launch event, attended by Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua and Deputy Chief of Staff Eliud Owalo, focused on the government’s ambitious targets under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

In the labour migration sector, the Ministry has made significant strides, securing six bilateral labour agreements with the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Germany, and Austria.

As a result, over 200,000 Kenyans have been placed in jobs abroad—a remarkable 1,280 per cent increase in labour migration opportunities.

Dr. Mutua also highlighted major reforms at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), where monthly contributions surged from Ksh 1.4 billion to Ksh 65 billion.

Additionally, the average processing time for benefits has been reduced from 82 days to just 10 days, ensuring faster service delivery.

On the social protection front, the Inua Jamii program has expanded its reach, with the number of older persons receiving cash transfers increasing by 66 per cent, from 733,000 in 2022 to 1.215 million in 2024.

Dr. Mutua announced plans to digitize the payment system by the end of the year, enabling beneficiaries to receive their stipends directly on their mobile phones.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is committed to expanding the Inua Jamii program by increasing the number of vulnerable persons receiving state assistance by at least 50 per cent.

It will also roll out a nutrition-sensitive cash transfer program targeting 40,500 beneficiaries across 11 counties.

In addition, street family rehabilitation chapters are set to be operationalized in 12 counties, while the Ministry will finalize both the Older Persons Bill 2024 and the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities.

These initiatives, aimed at enhancing social protection and economic opportunities, will form the basis of the performance contracts for CS Mutua and his officers.

The event was also attended by Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, along with Principal Secretaries Shadrack Mwadime and Joseph Motari of the State Departments of Labour and Social Protection, respectively.