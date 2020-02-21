Ministry of Mining starts countrywide geo-mapping survey

The Ministry of Mining has kicked off a countrywide geo-mapping of mineral deposits in an exercise that will inform allocation of mineral rights.

Mining Principal Secretary Ambassador Peter Kaberia says 15 different mineral types among them iron ore, limestone and granite, have been discovered in Laikipia County.

In efforts to spur the contribution of the mining sector to the economy from the current 0.8% to 10% by the year 2030, the government has embarked on a nationwide geo-mapping survey to establish mineral deposits.

Speaking during the Laikipia Mineral Conference, Kaberia said having the actual picture of the minerals in the country will inform and guide issuance of exploration licenses and allocation of mining rights.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The preliminary report from the ongoing geo-mapping exercise has shown that Laikipia County has 15 different mineral types with Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi plans are underway to carry out a feasibility to determine commerciality of the deposits.

The government is underscoring the need for miners to add value on minerals extracted so as to grow auxiliary industries in order to create jobs and improve livelihoods.

He emphasized on the need for capacity building to ensure adequate human capital for the market.