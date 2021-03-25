Ministry of Sports bans spectators in Harambee Stars tie

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed, has banned spectators from the Harambee Stars match against Egypt, that is scheduled to be played tonight as from 7pm.

“The Kenyan public is reminded that the resumption of Sports Guidelines and Ministry of Health Safety Protocols provide that ONLY the players, official team handlers, assigned security and match officials SHALL be allowed into the stadium.” Amina said.

She said no fans shall be allowed into the stadium.

“Kenyans are encouraged to cheer and support our National Team from the comfort of their homes. We must all continue to do our part to contain the spread of the coronavirus.” She further added.

Earlier on, Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, had urged fans to watch the match from the comfort of their houses.

“The Covid 19 situation is escalating, as a result today no fans are allowed in to the game. Please watch the game at home on KBC Channel 1 and help us be responsible for the sake of our players an all officials.” Mwendwa said.

The match shall be aired LIVE on KBC Channel 1 as from 7pm EAT.

