Ministry to partner with Counties to revive tourism

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife will collaborate with counties to revive tourism in the country, Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has announced.

During her two-day working tour of Kilifi and Mombasa Counties, the CS stated that the ministry aims to attract 5 million tourists by 2027.

This initiative will involve rigorous marketing and resource mobilization by all stakeholders to achieve the target, up from the current figure of 2 million.

“We want to work very closely with counties and hoteliers and come up with strategies of reviving the industry,” she said

The CS urged counties to diversify into other areas like marine tourism from regular wildlife safaris, beaches and cuisines.

“When we get more tourists everyone benefits including more job creation for our youths,” the CS said.

The CS said the ministry will showcase Counties’ potential in different world exhibitions, she urged them to ready their packages for easy marketing.

“We want to position counties regionally and internationally, hoteliers should also play their roles in positioning tourism where it was before,” she added.

Kilifi Governor Gedion Mung’aro said he would bring together coastal counties and come up with a single marketing plan.

The plan will include brochures and materials showcasing the world’s places to visit.

“Tourism is coming back to the coast, we just need to put our house in order by revamping old hotels and encourage investors to buy stalled ones,” said Governor Mung’aro.

Mr Mung’aro said Kilifi was currently experiencing bed shortages adding that the expansion of Malindi airport will be a game changer.

The CS later toured the ongoing construction of Utalii College which is set to train thousands of youths in tourism once it is complete.