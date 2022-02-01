Ministry seeks additional Ksh 5.8b for police insurance cover

The Ministry of Interior is seeking an additional Ksh 5.8billion in the 2022/23 budget to improve the insurance cover for police officers.

Appearing before the National Assembly Administration Committee, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho urged the MPs to consider rationalising the insurance cover for the police with that of civil servants.

“We have 135,000 police officers in Kenya covered at Ksh 2 billion and 103,000 civil servants covered at Ksh 6.5 billion. When a police officer dies in line of duty they are given a salary for one year whereas the civil servants get a salary for two years. We need to match the two,” Kibicho said.

The PS said policing services requires Ksh 142 billion against the Ksh 103 billion proposed in the Budget policy statement.

According to the PS the deficit in the budget for police will affect police recruitment program for this year.

Further the Ministry is seeking an additional Ksh 2 billion to equip the forensic laboratory.

More to follow.