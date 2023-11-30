Home NEWS County News Ministry to address emerging health challenges

Ministry to address emerging health challenges

By
KBC Reporter
-
Channel 1

The Ministry of Health says it is committed to addressing emerging health challenges in the country.

Speaking after meeting with the global fund country team, Principal Secretaries Harry Kimtai of the State Department for Medical Services and Mary Muthoni of the State Department for Public Health reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to strengthening healthcare initiative with the global funding in Kenya.

Channel 1

They said the meeting was aimed at assessing the performance of Global Fund grants, including a comprehensive review of the Health Sector El Nino Emergency response.

Kimtai said the Global Fund has played a pivotal role as a key partner in Kenya’s programmatic response to HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, and community health.

“The Global Fund has played a pivotal role as a key partner in Kenya’s programmatic response to HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, and community health. This collaborative effort highlights a collective dedication to advancing healthcare initiatives and strengthening the fight against these critical diseases” he said.

He added that the collaborative effort highlights a collective dedication to advancing healthcare initiatives and strengthening the fight against these critical diseases.

 

KBC Reporter
+ posts
kiico

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR