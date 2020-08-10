Ministry to overhaul KNBTS management to streamline operations

The Ministry of Health has overhauled the management of Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS) to streamline operations and curb shortage in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a bill has been tabled before parliament seeking to address the challenges facing blood collection across the country.

Kagwe was speaking yesterday when he toured Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu, where he attributed the shortage to blood banks’ institutional challenges.

He said his Ministry will ensure KNBTS is predicated to Information Communication Technology (ICT) for greater efficiency and transparency.

The CS said this will ensure that the blood is easily traceable right from the original donor all the way to the recipient.

He confided that the organization’s management will soon be revamped all the way through the relevant departments to the national institutional level.

This comes at a time when the collection of blood is low since the schools which acted as the key donors are closed due to Covid – 19 pandemic.

Most hospitals in Nyanza region have reported depleted blood banks which have ended up worsening the already bad situation.

Kisumu Regional Blood bank is yet to receive any supplies and so is unable to cope with the demand for blood donation.

The situation has been compounded by lack of blood bags, testing tools and reagents as claimed by a section of partners.