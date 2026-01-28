International News

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar attacked with ‘unknown liquid’ during town hall

BBC News
By BBC News
4 Min Read
Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar was attacked with an unknown substance at a town hall she was hosting on Tuesday, when an audience member used a syringe to spray liquid at her, Minneapolis police said.

Omar was uninjured and continued to speak. The man was immediately arrested and forensics were being conducted at the scene, police added.

“I thought it was one of her aides going up to hand her a note or something,” Jacquelynn Goessling said of the man that attacked Omar with liquid, the acrid smell of which consumed the front of the room.

In a statement on X, Omar said: “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”

After the incident, Omar told the room that “we will continue… we are Minnesota strong”.

Another attendee, Alfred Flowers Jr, told the BBC that he “respected her courage and strength to still stay and finish the town hall for the people”.

King Mohammed VI issue Scholarships to Palestinian Students
Trump considers gutting US diplomatic footprint in Africa
Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita Holds Talks with French Counterpart Barrot
UK police say third man detained over fires at PM’s properties

Video from the scene shows the team shouting “make a hole” as they wrestled the man out of the room.

As he was pushed out of the room, he said that Omar was “pitting us against each other”. It was not immediately clear who the man was referring to.

The liquid he sprayed on Omar had a sour smell that was similar to a chemical product, according to a BBC journalist in the room.

In a post on social media, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said: “Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis. We can disagree without putting people at risk… This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”

In 2019, Omar became the first Somali-American, first African-born American, and one of the first two Muslim American women to serve in the US Congress.

The event was one of the regular town halls hosted by Omar, and about 100 people were in attendance in the north Minneapolis basement, expecting to hear about the presence of federal immigration officials in their town and ask questions after the second fatal shooting of an American citizen by immigration officials this month.

In January, an immigration officer fatally shot US citizen Renee Good. Last week, US citizen Alex Pretti was fatally shot after being stopped by border agents, reigniting local protests and public outcry.

At the town hall, Omar called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be “abolished” and said Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem should “resign or face impeachment”. It was after these comments that the man attacked.

Officials pleaded with the Congresswoman to end the town hall but she insisted on continuing.

Speaking again at the podium Omar said: “We’re gonna keep talking. Just give me ten minutes. Please don’t let them have the show. Please don’t let them have the show.”

Many in the area see the increased immigration enforcement action as a response to President Donald Trump’s dislike of Omar who he has called a “radical left lunatic”.

On Tuesday, responding to the second fatal shooting, Trump said his administration was “going to de-escalate a little bit” in Minnesota

Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd
Xi Jinping urges continuous push for ecological civilization, calls it ‘strategic resolve’
Kenya, Ethiopia committed to enhancing bilateral ties
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine, as Kyiv hits oil refineries
US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Hope Restored: Sakaja, community step in to secure bright Migori boy’s education
Next Article Zelensky condemns deadly Russian drone strike on passenger train
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Duale outlines UHC policy roadmap as gov’t accelerates reforms
Local News NEWS
Premium coffee grades boost Nairobi Coffee Exchange earnings
Business Local Business
Improved security restores learning at Agape Kainuk Comprehensive School after 18-month hiatus
Featured Local News
DCI seeks public help to arrest cybercrime suspect
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Africa

World Youth Festival: Russia to restore best traditions of peoples’ friendship

Africa

Uganda military chopper crashes while en route to DRC

International News

China’s top legislator calls for high-level development of innovative strategic partnership with Switzerland

HealthInternational News

WHO prequalifies new dengue vaccine

Show More