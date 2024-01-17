Minnows Namibia humble Tunisia

Namibia secured a shocking 1-0 victory against former champions Tunisia, as Deon Hotto’s 88th minute header ensured victory in Group E’s kickoff match played in Korhogo.

The Orlando Pirates attacker ensured that the Brave Warriors of Namibia secured their first win in the finals of the tournament, which previously stood at two draws and seven defeats.

Bethuel Muzeu’s brilliant play from the left wing saw him bamboozle the defense with some fancy footwork, before letting in a beautiful cross that was met by the unmarked Hotto, who slotted past Tunisia keeper Bechir Ben with ease.

More drama would unfold in the final minutes of the match, as Tunisia’s relentless pressure saw them concede another to a Namibia counter attack, but VAR intervened and the goal was ruled off for a marginal offside.

The 2004 champions couldn’t find a way back to the game as a stubborn Namibia defense held out for the rest of the match to ensure a precious three points.

It would be a personal milestone for Tunisia captain, Youssef Msakni as the 33 year old equaled the record of appearances on the African tournament with 8.

Namibia set their sights on South Africa, with Tunisia looking to set their tournament on track as they face Mali.