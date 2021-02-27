Minnows upset big guns; as Bidco sip Tusker to end unbeaten run

Bidco United put to check Tusker’s unbeaten streak with a fourth consecutive win of 2-1, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the MISC Kasarani.

In the 15th minute, Bidco United went in front after danger man Stephen Waruru, coolly slotted home a neatly floated free kick by David Kalama.

Upon resumption, Tusker’s coach Robert Matano, made a triple substitution, who upped the tempo and one of the subs Humphrey Mieno, equalized from the spot in the 79th minute after Kevin Monyi was brought down in the penalty area.

One minute past regulation time, Batts Awita scored the winning goal for Bidco United, sealing off the scores at 2-1, to cause the biggest upset of the weekend.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bidco, stand at position seven with 20 points as Tusker still retains top position status with 32 points.

Meanwhile, Nzoia Sugar came from behind and beat Gor Mahia 2-1 in the second doubleheader at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Samuel Onyango scored a 20th minute goal to give Gor Mahia the lead before Masha Gaetan levelled for Nzoia Sugar in the 54th minute.

Mwale Moses scored Nzoia Sugar winning goal in the 82nd to subject Gor to a brace of losses in the space of a week.

Earlier on, Vihiga United was held to a goalless draw by visiting Western Stima in the first match of the Mumias Sports Complex doubleheader.

Round 14 results

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Vihiga United 0-0 Western Stima (Mumias Sports Complex, 1 pm) Nzoia Sugar 2-1 Gor Mahia (Mumias Sports Complex, 3:15 pm) Bidco United 2-1 Tusker (Kasarani Annex, 3 pm)

Round 14 Fixtures

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Posta Rangers vs Sofapaka (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm) KCB vs Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Annex, 3 pm) KK Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm) Ulinzi Stars vs Bandari FC (Kericho Green Stadium, 3pm)

Monday, March 1, 2021

Wazito FC vs Zoo FC (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm) Nairobi City Stars vs Mathare United (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

Rescheduled Match

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

KK Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm)

Tell Us What You Think