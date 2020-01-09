Miraa farmers in Meru County in fear of locust invasion

Miraa farmers in Meru County are in fear of locust invasion after the insects were spotted in several parts of the county.

The locusts are said to have been seen at Ndumuru village in Ntunene ward and Kina Meru Kiutine. Residents are now appealing to the government to intervene.

This comes four days after Government Spokesman Rtd. Col. Cyrus Oguna revealed that a spray aircraft had been stationed in Wajir to deal with the menace.

According to Oguna, the Desert Locust Control Operation that has been going on since the insects first crossed into the country on December 28, 2019 has been progressing smoothly with every effort directed at killing the insects and containing their possible movement to other counties.

The Spokesman added that surveillance and monitoring activities had been heightened and that the Government was in full control of the situation.

On December 18, the Food and Agriculture Organisation had warned that locusts would invade countries within the Horn of Africa.

The desert locust can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day which is about 2 grams per day. About one tonne of locusts eat the same amount of food in one day as 2,500 people.

Last week, Northern Kenya leaders warned of an impending food crisis in the region amid renewed threats of another invasion of locusts from neighboring Somalia.

The leaders said the locusts were a threat to vegetation and pasture in the region that had flourished following recent heavy rains.