Miracle Baby vents about the demise of Sailors Gang

Miracle baby has sternly addressed those questioning the whereabouts of Sailors Gang.

Sailors Gang was once the top gengetone group in the country, churning hits after hits. Between 2018 and 2020, the group comprised of Miracle Baby, Lexxy Yung, Shalkido, QoqosJuma, and Masilver propelled into great heights with their witty sheng’ lyrics and catchy tunes. But just as quickly as they rose to fame, they disappeared from the limelight.

It’s no secret that the group was facing internal wrangles especially managerial ones. In the year 2020, the group had major spats with its management company MRX Media, a company belonging to radio personality Mwalimu Rachel. Mwalimu Rachel accused Sailors of breaching their contract with her by signing with another management company without her knowledge nor consent. Consequently, the group’s YouTube accounts disappeared and their stage presence vanished.

With the numerous questions Kenyans have been asking about Sailors Gang, Miracle Baby took to social medi to talk about it. “World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyang’anywa vitu zetu zote including: account zetu, doo zetu, deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo… But ikanyamaziwa.” The seemingly frustrated rapper said. “Mnajua nani aliduu ivo… But ikanyamaziwa!!! Sioni tukisaidiana na maswali,” he added.

The accusation is that the world watched as the group was robbed of its autonomy and opportunities and did nothing about it. Miracle Baby says he is now focused on participating in business ventures that will earn him his own money.