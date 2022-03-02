Miriam Were honoured for contribution to women’s development 

The government has honoured Prof. Miriam Were for her extensive involvement as a member of Boards, Committees and Councils as well as a member of professional Associations.

The 82 years old is among the women aged over 70, who have been selected as Trailblazers for their immense contribution to Kenya politically, socially and economically.

While awarding at her Lavington home on behalf of Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary, (CS) Prof. Margaret Kobia, State Department for Gender Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Linah Jebii Kilimo lauded Miriam for her commitment to working with disadvantaged people to improve the quality of their lives.

“The journey you started is on the course, feel sincerely thanked by the government for navigating the National HIV/AIDS response in Kenya,” Kilimo told her, adding that women like Miriam have brought about a change in the country.

Kilimo said Were was presented the Award of Outstanding Merit by the National Council of Women of Kenya for outstanding contribution to the development and well-being of the women of Kenya for over a Decade.

The CAS said Were also received various Outstanding International Awards for her role in Health and other Sectors, among them HIDEYO Noguchi Africa Prize, The Queen Elizabeth II Gold Medal for Public Health in the Commonwealth, and Women Leading Change by the Global YWCA (Young Women Christian Association).

Kilimo further termed her as one who had the honour of being the Sole African Candidate for consideration by the UN Undersecretary-General as United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director.

While receiving an award under a government programme ahead of International women’s Day on March 8, 2022, Were encouraged women to volunteer themselves and help where they can to make Kenya a better nation adding that no one needs permission to help a fellow Kenyan.

She said life experience has taught her that, when one does a good thing, it is for the improvement of lives and that everyone should think of what can be done to increase the dignity of Kenya.

“The dignity of Kenya is in our hands, there is a lot we can do to increase the dignity of our country thus changing the image of this country,” she added.

Were said she used her savings to train over 40 young people from African countries through the Uzima Foundation which she started in 1995.