Misconceptions about contraception causing low uptake, says MoH

Despite Kenya’s’ successes in family planning service provision, myths, misinformation, and misconceptions around modern contraceptives are an existential threat to Family Planning (FP) uptake in the country.

This has been revealed as Kenya joined the world to celebrate the Contraception World Day under the theme ‘Breaking Family Planning Myths in Kenya’.

In a speech read on his behalf by Ag Director of Medical Services, Dr. Andrew Mulwa, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said in Kenya and elsewhere, FP myths and misconceptions are prevalent at the community level, and they hinder the uptake of modern contraceptives.

In particular, Kagwe said the youth below the age of 25 constitute approximately 66 percent of the country’s population and are the most vulnerable constituency to myths and misinformation.

The CS said the low level of contraceptive knowledge, particularly on contraceptive fears, as revealed by a study in Kwale County, demonstrates critical gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) knowledge among the youth.

“On average in Kenya, women believe 5 out of every 8 given myths about modern contraception as reported by the International Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health, 2015,” said Kagwe.

According to other studies done in Kenya on the issue, he added, the sources of the myths are the women themselves who spread them through informal communications via social networks.

Further the CS cited other factors driving myths including inadequate knowledge of modern contraceptives and some religious and cultural beliefs. He noted that the Ministry of Health recognizes the need to address myths and misconceptions surrounding the reproductive health issue.

Kagwe emphasized that his Ministry is working towards improving SRH literacy to address contraceptive fears through appropriate and gender-specific interventions to reach the youths with factual information.

He noted that MoH has also prioritized access to reliable information as a starting point to accessing Family Planning services.

“I urged all Kenyans who seek information about contraception and family planning, to visit a health facility where qualified health care workers will be happy to provide accurate and unbiased information,” said the CS adding that the information will be given free of charge in all public health facilities.

In his remarks, the United Nations Development Fund (UNFPA) Anders Thomsen congratulated the government and the people of Kenya for the progress made in ensuring access to family planning, which has seen the modern contraceptive prevalence rate increase from 39 percent in 2008/09 to a current rate of 58 percent.

“In Kenya, the unmet need for Family Planning is estimated to be at 16 percent – meaning over 1.6 million women of reproductive age, who would like to use a Family Planning method cannot do so, due to a range of barriers,” noted Thomsen.

He assured UNFPA’s commitment to working with the Government and partners including the donor community, civil society, and the youth in ensuring that family planning services and supplies have sustained funding support, and strengthening the supply chain so that contraceptives reach those who need them, up to the last mile.

Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris asked the government to stop depending on donors and instead take care of Kenya’s Family Planning needs. “We have a crisis and the truth is we have to understand our society and have children whom we can take care of comfortably,” said Passaris.

This year, Kenya joined the world in marking World Contraception Day, choosing to focus on breaking myths, misinformation, and misconceptions surrounding contraception.

The day is premised on contraceptive choices that ensure every pregnancy is wanted by promoting family planning and contraceptive methods that are safe and preferred by the users.