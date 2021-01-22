Featuring “Secret lover” by Vivian and Kansoul

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we’re excited for the collaboration between Willy Paul and Saldido International’s new signing, Miss P.

Internationally, Billie Eilish just dropped a new music video to the song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” featuring Rosalia. 

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Willy Paul featuring Miss P – Liar

Ali Kiba – Infidele

Vivian feat Kansoul – Secret lover

Zuchu – Sukari

Aslay – Nashangaa

Lilhuddy – 21st Century Vampire

Harmonize – Anajikosha

Dababy  – Masterpiece

Billie Eilish feat Rosalia – Lo Vas A Olvidar

HR the messenger, X-Ray King feat Markus is III -Waridi

Madini Classic feat Ssaru – Gona

Guardian Angel – Roho Wako

 

