Featuring “Secret lover” by Vivian and Kansoul
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we’re excited for the collaboration between Willy Paul and Saldido International’s new signing, Miss P.
Internationally, Billie Eilish just dropped a new music video to the song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” featuring Rosalia.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Willy Paul featuring Miss P – Liar
Ali Kiba – Infidele
Vivian feat Kansoul – Secret lover
Zuchu – Sukari
Aslay – Nashangaa
Lilhuddy – 21st Century Vampire
Harmonize – Anajikosha
Dababy – Masterpiece
Billie Eilish feat Rosalia – Lo Vas A Olvidar
HR the messenger, X-Ray King feat Markus is III -Waridi
Madini Classic feat Ssaru – Gona
Guardian Angel – Roho Wako