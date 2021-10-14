Miss Universe 2018 visits Kenya to advocate for Cleft support

After her reign as Miss Universe, Catriona has now become the Smile Train Goodwill Ambassador globally.

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray was accompanied by Philippines film star Samuel Milby on a visit to Kenya. The visit was seemingly a special one as the duo was here to advocate for cleft support in the country. Cleft is a common birth defect that occurs on the lips and the roof of the mouth. The birth difference causes patients to experience difficulties breathing, eating and speaking.

During her visit, Catriona shunned bullying of patients with cleft, calling for more empathy and early treatment through partner hospitals of the world’s largest cleft charity, Smile Train. She had the chance to interact with patients and savoured Kenya’s hospitality while making a clarion call that “All Smiles are Beautiful”. Her visit is part of Miss Universe Organization’s partnership with Smile Train to raise awareness of the issues faced by children living with unrepaired clefts in the developing world. The relationship provides opportunities for the reigning Miss Universe and international titleholders to get involved with Smile Train’s global initiatives in the 90+ countries where the charity provides free and comprehensive care.

Patients with Cleft suffer long-term psychological trauma arising from social stigma. With treatment, children with clefts can overcome these challenges to live a happy, healthy life. “Throughout the month of October, let us carry the message that all smiles are beautiful, showing compassion and creating awareness of the bullying patients experience. Let us also encourage parents to take their children to receive free treatment across Kenya,” said Miss Gray during a press conference.

It is estimated that 1,300 children are born with cleft in Kenya every year. Smile Train has been in Kenya since 2002 and has so far provided comprehensive care to over 10,700 patients who continue to live productive lives.