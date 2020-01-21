We absolutely cannot get enough of our stunning Miss Universe Kenya in her latest photo shoot.

The drop-dead gorgeous Stacy Michuki was crowned Miss Universe Kenya last month (December 2019) and later participated in the miss Universe pageant in Seoul, Korea. She hopes to achieve her dream of becoming a world renowned high fashion model and is passionate about youth empowerment both in our country and across the globe. Stacy hopes to use her platform to show the rest of the world that the youth are worth investing in. She also hopes to be a role model to young girls and instill the idea that regardless of background or current circumstances, all dreams are achievable.

At a mere 18 years old, Stacy is the youngest woman to be crowned Miss Universe Kenya in the organization’s history.

She had earlier been crowned Face of Nairobi Top Teen Model in 2017 and was the first runner-up in Few’s Next Face 2018

In this photo- shoot, she collaborated with Russian photographer Kristina Makeeva, luxury swimwear brand Cacdemode, and makeup artist Sharyne.

Check out the stunning images:

If these pics are anything to go by, then there grand things in the works for our reigning queen.

