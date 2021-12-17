Miss World 2021 postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

Sharon Obara is representing Kenya at the beauty pageant.

The Miss World 2021 beauty pageant has been cancelled amid health and safety concerns arising from the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. The ceremony was set to take place and broadcast globally today, Friday, from Puerto Rico.

Releasing a press statement the organisers of the event said, “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.”

The statement was released after several people tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Additional measures have been taken to minimize the risk of spread.

“The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.”

The Kenyan Miss World representatives left the country two weeks and will remain in Puerto Rico until they are cleared.

Sharon Obara was crowned in August in an event attended by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris.

