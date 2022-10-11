Miss World Kenya pageant launch scheduled for Tuesday

The beauty pageant will also celebrate 50 years since its founding.

The official launch of the Miss World Kenya 2022 beauty pageant will take place on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn located at Two Rivers Mall.

The prestigious pageant, franchised by Ashleys Kenya, attracts thousands of participants across the country each year and has impacted the lives of over 5000 youth in the last decade alone. In the last 20 years – Ashleys Kenya together with her partners has conducted successful pageants that have put Kenya on the map.

Last year, the pageant crowned Miss Sharon Obara who went on to represent Kenya at the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico. Kenya has also won the continental crown four times in the last five years.

Over the years, the pageant has enabled participants to contribute towards various charitable causes, showcase numerous cultures, make an impact, has launched several creative careers and is a training ground for the advertising & entertainment industry.

The event will take place from 10 am to 12 pm.

