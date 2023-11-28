Missing Governor Sakaja’s aide found alive

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Personal Assitant Osman Khalif who has been missing for 17 days has been found.

When the matter came up for directions on Monday before Justice Chacha Mwita, the family’s lawyer told the court that he was found and taken to the hospital for a check-up and he is recuperating at home.

However, the family lawyer has requested for more time to seek direction saying they want investigations to continue to know the abductors and what was their motive.

This is as the office of the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) called for the termination of the case.

This comes barely a week after the court ordered the police to move fast and arrest the alleged abductors.

Elsewhere, the hearing of the Coalition of Political Parties continued before a three-judge bench led by Justice Jairus Ngaya with Kenya Kwanza Counsels called for the dismissal of the petition citing that it should be referred to Political Parties Tribunal.

In the case, Azimio la Umoja Coalition party and Kenya Kwanza are fighting over majority membership in the National Assembly.

The three judge bench led by Justice Jairus Ngaya, John Njigiti and Lawrence Mugambi will now retire to deliberate on the matter and give its decision on 26th January 2024.