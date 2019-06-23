Missing Murkomen’s PA found dead

The missing personal assistant to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has been found dead.

The body of Benson Kiptire who previously served as an MCA was discovered dumped in a forest along the Kitale-Lodwar highway in West Pokot County.

At around Friday afternoon, the former Kapyego ward representative is said to have been abducted from his M-Pesa shop in Eldoret by unknown people.

An eyewitness had disclosed that Benson Kiptire was then bundled into a vehicle that was on standby.

Kiptire who at the time was Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s personal assistant would not be seen as his family made frantic efforts to establish the whereabouts of their missing kin.

On Saturday night, reports emerged confirming their worst fears, that the middle-aged Kiptire had been found but he was lifeless.

Police officers involved in the search discovered his body in Kamatira forest along the Kitale-Lodwar highway.

Close examination by those who collected his body disclose that it had wounds indicating torture by use of sharp object before he was killed.

Police have launched investigations into the gruesome murder.