Missing scholar Abdiwahab reunites with family

by Margaret Kalekye
SourceCollins Anampiu
Horn of Africa analyst and scholar, Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad who went missing about two weeks ago, has been freed.

Sheikh Abdiswamad is said to have been abducted on September 8, 2021 by people suspected to be security agents sparking protests by Muslim leaders.

He was allegedly picked up by four men who were driving a white double cabin pickup truck 10am on Tubman Road in Nairobi.

Confirming his return on Monday, his wife Halima Mohammed said he arrived home on Sunday night.

Haki Africa’s executive director Hussein Khalid also confirmed the scholar had been returned by his abductors.

Last week, two Mombasa legislators threatened to present a joint censure motion in Parliament seeking to summon Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti over missing persons in the country.

Mvita Member of parliament Abdulswamad Nassir and Mombasa senator Mohamed Faki wanted the three top government security officials to shed light on the disappearance of 55 year old  Abdiwahab and subsequent discovery of mutilated bodies of persons in Tana River.

  

