Mission Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge to lead Kenya’s charge in Holland

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge will lead three other Kenyan athletes in tomorrow’s Mission Marathon in Enschede, Twente Airport, Holland.

After suffering a rare marathon defeat in London last October, reigning Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge makes his return in the Marathon this year.

It is set to be an elite-only affair with around 70 invited athletes trying to achieve Olympic qualification times and complete their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, three months away.

The race was originally due to take place in Hamburg on 11 April on a closed loop circuit, but it was announced at the end of March that local Covid-19 restrictions would prevent it being staged in the German city.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



But it was moved to Twente Airport in the Netherlands. Eliud will be paced by Victor Chumo and Philemon Rono.

‘’For now we are just running as elite athletes and we are trying our best and run a good race here in Twente,but all in all I hope that life will come back to normal and we will be back to our normal running’’, Eliud spoke before the marathon

“Sunday, personally, I will be running a very beautiful race,” he said. “I call it beautiful because we are in need and tough times during the pandemic.

“I want to run a beautiful race to show the world that actually we are on a huge, huge transition towards a great future.

Other Kenyan runners who will participate in the race are Laban Korir, Jonathan Korir, Augustine Choge and Mathew Sang.

2010 Youth Olympics,3,000m winner Gladys Chesir will be the sole Kenyan runner in the women’s race.

In total around 50 athletes from 20 different countries will be attempting to gain the Olympic qualifying standards of 2:11:30 for men and 2:29:30 for women in an event organisers have dubbed ‘the fastest way to Tokyo’.