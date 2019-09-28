Mission refutes claims of animosity or conflict in Kitui County   

A fact finding mission has established that no permanent residence was destroyed nor camel killed at Enyali sub county in Kitui County contrary to claims going round on social media on the same.

The mission by Inspector General of Police-Kenya Hillary Mutyambai, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji however established that following an inter-county security meeting, herders who had illegally invaded Kitui were asked to leave after adequate notice to calm rising tension between two communities in area.

This they say was done in orderly and friendly manner.

During the tour on Friday, the mission further established that there is no inter community animosity or conflict and no camel had been shot or killed and that the two communities co-exist peacefully.

They directed that investigations be carried out to establish if there were people who may have incited the two communities against each other.