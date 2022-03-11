Missy Elliot now has most platinum albums among all rappers

Missy Elliot now has six platinum albums under her belt.

Hip-Hop icon Missy Elliot has arrived at yet another milestone, thanks to her contribution to music. All six of her studio albums are now certified platinum or higher. This comes after her 2005 LBUM, The Cookbook, sold over 1 million records.

For a record to attain platinum status, it has to have attained at least 1 million units in sales.

Missy Elliot is a pioneer of female Hip-Hop and a global cultural icon. She launched her music career in the early 1990’s and since then has produced hit after hit. The Work It singer is also known for her fantastic choreographed music videos and one-of-a-kind aesthetic. Throughout her career, she has won four Grammy Awards, eight MTV Video Music Awards, two American Music Awards, six BET Awards, and a Billboard Women in Music. In 2019, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the first female rapper to receive this honour.

Expressing her joy of earning this new win, Missy tweeted “This is a HUGE MILESTONE! No matter how long it took to get here I am here & I AM HUMBLY GRATEFUL. To all my SISTERS in HIPHOP yall keep doing yall thang & SHINING.”