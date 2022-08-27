Mixed bag of results for ‘Shujaa’ in group openers in Los Angeles

The national rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ registered mixed results in its two opening group D matches at the final round of the World Rugby Sevens series in Los Angeles, USA.

Kenya lost 14-33 to Samoa in its opening match before recovering in the second game to beat England 19-14.

Against Samoa Kenya scored two tries via Daniel Taabu and Willy Ambaka which were both converted by Samuel Oliech.

Samoa on the other hand ran rampage touching down four times as Vaa Apelu Maliko grabbed a brace with Ualna Slone,Paul Scanlan and Taunuu Niulevaea scored a try a piece which were both converted to clinch the crucial victory.

Kenya bounced back from their opening loss to beat England albeit narrowly despite leading 12-0 at half time.

Willy Ambaka scored twice as Billy Odhiambo crossed the line once for his 100th world sevens circuit try to give Kenya the much needed win which was also the first for head coach Damian Mcgrath in world sevens circuit after taking charge in May 2022.

Kenya will assure themselves of a main cup quarter final place if they get past Scotland in their final group match scheduled 2.26AM EAT.