Mixed reactions over IEBC nod on referendum bid

Debate over the push for a referendum continues to divide public opinion after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gave the nod to a popular initiative following presentation of over 1 million signatures by the Third Way Alliance.

The difference of opinion coming as antagonists in the plot engaged varying strategies with the reality of a referendum looming.

In what is bound to alter the political matrix of the 2022 general election, the independent electoral and boundaries commission Thursday cleared the Punguza Mizigo bill 2019 initiative in a move that took the country to the verge of a first referendum on the 2010 constitution.

And with certain political seats under threat in the new initiative, a section of women legislators have vowed not to support any referendum that will seek to scrap the Women Representatives seat.

over 35 legislators who are members of the ‘Inua Mama, Jenga Taifa’ caucus calling on Kenyans to reject such an amendment to the constitution terming the move as a plot to isolate women from leadership positions.

Meanwhile, Nominated MP David ole Sankok is supporting proposals to increase revenue allocation to counties through the Division of revenue Bill.

He however says that for Kenyans to benefit, all county bosses must be accountable and ensure they fight corruption at the devolved units.

This as ODM party leaders in Narok County supported the political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying the pact has brought unity among different communities living in the country.

Narok ODM chair Charles Nampasho and his Transamara counterpart Loise Ketere now wants political leaders to tone down political rhetoric and focus on development.

And a section of political leaders from the Western Kenya say the region is not receiving its fair share of equitable resources.

Speaking in Buchangu, Navakholo constituency Kakamega county, the leaders led by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, Ikilomani MP Bernard Shinali, and former sports CS Rashid Echesa accusing the government of failing to fulfill its promise of re-opening sugar factories in the region.

