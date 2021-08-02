Mizizi Africa bags most affordable mid-plan housing developer award

Mizizi Africa Homes has been awarded the most affordable mid-plan housing developer in Kenya for provision of diverse housing options at the Real Estate Awards 2021.

The developer was recognized for its new house designs with advanced and modern features consisting of extra private rooms that can be used as a library or office, and spacious parking areas at very competitive rates.

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition of our sustained efforts in offering homes and investment solutions that are pocket-friendly, high quality and reflective of the dynamic needs of our diverse clientele,” said George Mburu, Chief Executive Officer Mizizi Africa Homes.

The developer has been adding multi-functional spaces to key features like Master Bedroom, sunken lounge, dining area and windows and providing extra rooms that can be converted to home office while the rooftop can be turned into a retreat or an entertainment spot.

The new designs are cheaper compared to stand-alone units in a gated community with choice of flat roofs giving a big reduction in cost of roofing that is proving beneficial to both the developer and customers.

“We took this deliberate move to ensure we continue playing an integral role in provision of affordable housing especially for first-time home buyers and younger families,” said Mburu.

The latest award becomes the fourth in Mizizi Africa Homes’ stable and second major award after last years’ 2020 Real Estate Excellence Award for the best low-cost housing developer in Kenya.