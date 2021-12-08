Mizizi Africa diversifies into classifieds in growth strategy

Mizizi Africa Homes has formed a classified division to allow its agents and small-scale traders to market goods and services at competitive rates.

The developer said the platform is leveraging on its growing pool of clients and prospective customers both offline and online to build Kenya’s next biggest and trusted marketplace to buy new and used goods from sellers.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Mizizi Classifieds and are very optimistic it will take cue of impressive run currently enjoyed by Mizizi Africa Homes to grow into the largest online classifieds company in Kenya in the short-term and the world in the long term,” said George Mburu. Mizizi Africa Homes Chief Executive Officer,

Mburu said digitalization in the country driven by higher internet connectivity rates is pushing companies and individual traders to have an online presence to tap into the tech savvy youths who also accounting to the biggest percentage of the general population.

Mburu added that companies no matter their size- small or big are going digital to increase their sales and lowering start-up costs will be very critical to ensure most are on board.

“We take cognizance of the different sizes and levels of traders in the economy. This new platform accommodates all of them, allowing starters to market their goods and services free of charge,” he said.

Mizizi classifieds becomes a third portfolio after Mizizi Africa Homes, real estate division, and Mizizi Muziq that supports young upcoming gospel artists to get a footing in the industry.