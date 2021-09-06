Mizizi Africa recognized as most preferred low-cost residential developer

Mizizi Africa Homes has been recognized as the most preferred low-cost residential developer 2021 during 4th Annual Real Estate Excellence Awards.

Mizizi Africa Homes Chief Executive Officer, George Mburu said the sustained recognition by industry stakeholders is a true reflection of its mission of helping to onboard first time buyers into home-ownership at pocket friendly costs and assisting diaspora investors navigate illegitimate developers.

“We have maintained our mission of walking clients through the home-ownership journey by being open to their ideas and cultivating transparency on project progress. These aspects are greatly linked to these nationwide recognition and are playing a a big role in building customer trust, believing in us to help make their dream a reality,” said Mburu

The Annual Real Estate Excellence Awards celebrates key players in various areas of the real estate sector, who have over the years achieved excellence results and positively impacted the lives of their clients.

Mizizi Africa Home’s has placed its customers at the core of its business through encouraging customization of houses-giving clients liberty to direct choice of designs, arrangement and creation of extra spaces to match their desires.

The company also offers attractive re-sale value for its estates, allowing buyers to earn more than their initial purchase price. This has been necessitated by careful selection of prime locations, use of high quality building materials and latest design trends.

“This is in line with our vision of building a solid foundation together with customers. We have also leveraged on technology for instance our WhatsApp chatbot ensures we continue engaging customers even when movement and in-person meetings are restricted,” explains Mburu.

The latest awards ramps up the number of accolades filling its closet over the last two years for outstanding service delivery.