Mizizi Africa to handover 69 residential units by June this year

Low-cost housing developer Mizizi Africa Homes is set to hand over a total of 69 units to customers over the first half of 2022.

The developer has said three housing projects whose construction started towards the close of 2020 are nearing completion and will be handed to their respective owners by the end of June this year.

According to the realtor, three estates, Peacock phase 1 is currently at 80% complete being one with the largest number project with 41 units, while Humming Bird Estate with 14 units is at 90% complete.

The third project, Pigeon Estate with 14 units is also at 95% complete.

“This is our biggest year yet, when we will be handing over the largest number of affordable units to Kenya, affirming our resolve in bridging the huge housing gap in the country,” said George Mburu, Mizizi Africa Chief Executive Officer.

In 2020, the real estate firm handed over Penguin Estate- its first project with a total of 16 units comprising two and three-bedroom houses. Last year, it handed over Heritage Phase 1 with 18 units.

Three other projects with a total of 57 units are also coming up with more than 50% completion rates.

They are Peacock phase 2 with the most number of units with 25 alongside Heritage Phase 2 and SSS Waiganjo having 16 units each.

“We are happy with the progress so far. These projects have all taken into consideration the evolving needs of 21st century buyers. Our key differentiator are the spaces in the buildings and introduction of flat roofs-Units are large enough giving customers the ultimate living experience,” added Mburu.