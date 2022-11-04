MKU acquires more equipment boost media and film training

Mount Kenya University Board Chairman Prof. Simon Gicharu has handed over media equipment to boost film training at the institution.

In an event held at the University’s main Campus Thika, Prof. Gicharu called on media and film students to utilize new technology to build capacity in their pursuit of professional excellence.

Prof. Gicharu recalled that lack of basic equipment hindered the acquisition of practical knowledge in his heydays as a high school student.

“We used to imagine what a burette was, we only heard of chemicals’ names, we were left to imagined how those chemicals reacted with different elements.” Prof. Gicharu recalled,

He encouraged students across the campuses to take advantage of the University’s zeal to produce competent graduates saying the equipment will benefit students in Thika, Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa campuses to ensure seamless training in all campuses.

The University VC Prof. Deogratius Janganyi said the University takes pride in its equipped libraries, laboratories and qualified staff, advising students to utilize these resources for their academic benefits.

The department head Githua thanked the University Board Chair and the Management for their commitment to the provision of excellent education centred on research and innovation for individual transformation and sustainable development.

On the hand, students expressed their gratitude saying that the equipment will be useful in gaining relevant skills sorts after in the industry.

Harun Thoya and Peter Kamau, third-year students pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism said they are confident of the impact this state-of-the-art technology will have on their quest to better their journalistic abilities.

“My passion lies in sports journalism. I am happy that the university has bought these professional microphones and sound consoles,” Thoya said.

The department of journalism added to its inventory industry-standard professional video cameras, ATEM Design Video mixers, teleprompters, film drones, lights, DSRL cameras and many others.

The young catholic students (YCS) choir also received a brand new keyboard and other musical instruments that the YCS Chaplain Fr. Mbugua said will play a key role in spreading God’s Word through music and building individual talent.