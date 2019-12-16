MKU bids farewell to VC Stanley Waudo after 11 years of service

Mount Kenya University has celebrated outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Stanley Waudo after 11 years of selfless service at the institution.

And in recognition of his dedication MKU has vowed to offer competitive terms of service to ensure the institution attracts and retains competent and dedicated staff.

MKU Board of Directors Chairman Prof. Simon Gicharu said an enabling environment is key to staff motivation and productivity. “I’m pleased to note that the University management will borrow a lot from the founding Vice-chancellor Prof Stanley Waudo.

Speaking at MKU graduation pavilion in Happy Valley during the farewell Prof. Gicharu thanked Prof Waudo for the years he has served at the University saying no one would have achieved what he did.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Prof Waudo told me that he believes in teamwork and therefore he cannot celebrate his success story alone,” said Prof. Gicharu.

The event also doubled up as the staff end of year party and the launch of the college of graduate studies and research as well as the revised staff scheme of service,

Gicharu said, Prof. Waudo has ensured that he leaves the University with a 10-year vision to enhance continuity.

He confirmed that from January next year, one of MKU’s development partners will break ground with a 3000- bed students hostels.

Prof. Gicharu said the BOD is committed to ensure there is adequate and quality infrastructure to support learning, research and community engagement.

“Through MKU Foundation, we have established the Chancellor Scholarship Fund of Ksh 100m with the Chancellor pledging Ksh 1.25 M. To grow this fund we call upon all stakeholders, partners and our friends to contribute towards this noble idea.”

Prof. Waudo was full of gratitude to the stakeholders at MKU and outside saying he wouldn’t have achieved what he did without their support.

“I gained immensely from my relationship with university professors, senior university administrators, family members and peers. I thank all those who supported me and made it possible for me to advance my career from a graduate assistant to a Professor of Plant Pathology/ Nematology.” said Prof. Waudo.

In his remarks, the University Council Chairman Prof. David Serem said his Council is committed to ensure compliance with the national and international training standards that are guided by policies and regulations.

To this end, the University Council is proud that it has indeed achieved its mandate. “Today, the University has all basic required policies that have been approved by Council. These policies have allowed the University to achieve the objectives of the University and provide guidelines that are necessary to run the University.

Recently, the Council approved the establishment of College of Graduate Studies and Research as well as its Strategic Plan; I am delighted that we are launching the College today. Prof. Serem said.