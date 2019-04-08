MKU building classrooms for vulnerable students in Rwanda

Mount Kenya University has vowed to continue Groupe Scolaire de Gahanga in Rwanda by building a new classroom to ease congestion in the school.

The School will now get a new classroom block with a capacity of 46 pupils.

The university has also undertaken to fully furnish the classroom as well as provide a water collection tank before pupils return for the second term.

The new smart classroom is a donation from MKU after the varsity’s Chairman and founder Prof. Simon Gicharu met the Mayor of Kicukiro and discussed issues regarding education in the district.

“Am really happy and I thank MKU for the support they are doing in the education sector. When we met with the founder of MKU, he asked me where we needed support and I suggested the education sector. We do have congestion in classrooms at Gahanga and he promised to build a smart class for the school” said the mayor.

The construction of the classrooms which is in its final stages started in February this year and is likely to be complete by the end of May.

While supervising the progress of the construction, the Vice Chancellor of MKU Prof. Edwin Odhuno praised the speed at which work was being done and promised future cooperation between the school and the university.

“What we are doing is supporting pupils and students in education sector and Gahanga needed the smart classroom to reduce the congestion. Am happy that the construction is on time and we shall continue to give support where necessary as a way of giving back to the society” said Prof. Odhuno

The head master of G.S Gahanga Felix Niyitegeka thanked the management of MKU for the kind gesture saying it wouldn’t have come at a better time.

“We are really grateful for the good act from MKU. The classrooms here are congested because of the number of students is high. This is a good start and we believe, MUK will always be our partner in the education sector” Niyitegeka said

In line with the support in education sector, over 100 students from Imbuto Foundation are benefiting from MKU’s social responsibility program.