MKU calls for more commitment in tree planting across the country

MKU is ready to participate in tree planting exercises in all parts of the country and will partner with other organizations towards the same, VC Prof. Stanley Waudo has said.

Waudo said MKU concerns for the environment, has led to the university to set aside a large portion of land for tree planting at MKU Happy Valley botanic garden.

He said vegetation is very important for the survival of mankind. “We are committed as a university in planting trees not only at the University gardens but also in any other part of the country,” said the VC.

He was leading the university fraternity in the second day running of tree planting at their botanic garden in Happy Valley.

During the event, 1000 trees were planted. This brings the total planted since Wednesday to 2000 with an estimated 1000 trees set to be planted on Friday in Lari Kiambu.

He hailed Kevian, Red Cross, Pelum-Kenya, Lari community and ICE for partnering with MKU to actualize the Noble exercise.

Dr. Jared Onyancha, Dean, School of Pharmacy said that Mount Kenya University is committed to increase biodiversity, restore and protect the environment and embrace research and Innovation through sustainable use of environmental resources through collaboration.