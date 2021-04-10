MKU celebrates international day of sports for peace and development

Mount Kenya University joined the world in marking the international day of sports for peace and development in an African region webinar.

The webinar was organized by Mount Kenya University’s UNESCO Chair on Digital Education, Interdisciplinary Teaching and Sustainable Development in collaboration with Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM-UNESCO), The African Sports Association (ASMA) and TV47.

The theme for this year’s event is upholding sports and physical activity for peace and development under COVID-19 lockdown and beyond.

“There is no more powerful platform than sport to nurture the values we all share of solidarity, responsibility respect, honesty, teamwork, equality and self-esteem,” said Mount Kenya University in a statement on the importance of sport quoting the words of Irina Bokova, the former Director General of UNESCO.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We hope to encourage Kenyans and all persons across the world who are on lockdown or any cessation of movement to participate in unrestricted sporting activities,” University Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Vincent Gaitho said.

“For two consecutive years (that is 2020 and 2021), the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace has been marked while Kenya and other countries across the world are under a lockdown, cessation of movements and curfews as well as various guidelines that are meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including a ban on sports activities. This has led to considerable decline of gains made over the years at national, regional and international levels toward reduction of sedentary lifestyles,” He said.

Gaitho encouraged Kenyans to participate in physical activities at a personal level, such as jogging, walking, physical exercises among others within the comfort of their homes.

“As we observe the Ministry of Health Protocols for prevention of COVID-19 infections, we have an individual responsibility of enhancing our body immunity. Lack of physical activity is a major deterrent towards this. Regular physical activities will help you change from sedentary lifestyle to an active lifestyle. A lifestyle that will nurture your body immunity through physical activity.” The communique said.

According to the joint organisers of the event, who included West African representatives in Ghana, Nigeria and the Gambia, arrangements have been put in place to mark this event annually at Mount Kenya University.

Tell Us What You Think