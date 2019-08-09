MKU commits to ensure quality education during graduation ceremony

Over 6000 students from Mount Kenya University were on Friday conferred with degrees, diplomas and certificates during the University’s 16th graduation ceremony at happy valley graduation pavilion.

MKU Board of Directors Chairman Prof Simon Gicharu was at hand to congratulate the graduands saying they have gained useful knowledge in the few years they have been at the University.

Gicharu expressed the university’s commitment to ensure quality education saying those who have graduated have the necessary skills for the job market.

According to Gicharu, the MKU Foundation will continue to support needy students with the Chairman revealing that they have offered scholarships worth Ksh 5 million for the same.

He added that they are supporting the Ksh 2.5 billion humanitarian grant proposal to establish 3000 rooms on the University’s land, a proposal which if approved will provide the 2nd most friendly learning environment in Africa after Stellenbosch in South Africa.

“We shall be supporting exchange delegations between Stellenbosch and MKU to finalize on the proposal.” He said

And on the Cancel pandemic, Gicharu invited doctors and researchers to join hands, make use of the facilities and opportunity provided jointly by MKU and our partners to ensure that cancer pandemic is arrested once and for all.

He said the Board of Directors is fully committed to ensuring that they offer the best training possible and that he has requested the Vice-Chancellor to initiate the process of rebranding of research and postgraduate training at Mount Kenya University.

Guest Speaker Dr Charles Mulli of Mullys Chilldren home congratulated the graduating class of 2019 saying they are a blessed generation of professionals who will help make an impact in their respective fields.

Mulli urged the university to embrace the University of Iowa’s model of community-engaged learning saying the community around a university is a specialized type of learning facility, a kind of a library or even a laboratory that is richly endowed with real-life situations that help the students to internalize the theory they learn by practicing it.

University Council’s Chairman Prof Dadid Serem said MKU will continue in its pursuit to offer quality education by ensuring its students undergo the best training available.

“Mr. Chancellor, in order to ensure continued improvement of service delivery to clients and stakeholders, and also to cater for emerging trends in higher education with the aim of enhancing efficiency in the operations, the University Council has approved the restructuring of the Medical School, restructuring of the Directorate of Marketing and Branding as well as the establishment of Kitale Open Distance and Electronic Learning Centre” he said.