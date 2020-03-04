MKU Council Chairman lauds Performance contracts among staff

Mount Kenya University Council Chairman David Serem has urged higher institutions of learning to embrace performance contracts to enhance service delivery.

Serem said performance management is an important aspect in the growth and development of organizations.

Speaking during the 2020 Vice Chancellors performance contract signing ceremony said he was overwhelmed by the success of the programme which was initiated in 2012.

“Initially the performance contract signing was limited to the top management; Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellors. I am pleased that at present performance contract has been cascaded to all members of staff.” He said.

Serem thanked MKU’s top leadership and members of staff for their commitment in service delivery saying “I take note that the automation process of the performance contracts that all members of staff signed and were evaluated online successfully.”

He said the process of performance contracting has really improved service delivery at the university saying the 2019 performance contract targets were drawn from the University strategic plan.

Serem observed that the performance contracts have helped operationalize the strategic plan and provide basis for evaluation.

“The University Strategic Plan 2015-2019 came to an end in December 2019. I am informed that the process of formulating the 2020-2019 strategic plan is at an advanced stage. The 2020 performance contracts being signed today are however based on the 2015-2019 strategic plan but largely focused on cross cutting issues.” He said.

MKU acting Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Wanderi said the University prides itself as one of the best in the Country saying measures are in place to ensure quality education among its students.

He said once the 2020-2029 strategic plan is complete and approved for implementation by April this year, they will sit down and revise the current performance contracts to ensure they are in line with the strategic plan.

Wanderi assured the University fraternity that he will ensure full implementation of the contracts saying the same will impact positively among the learners.