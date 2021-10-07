MKU delegates attend global leaders Talloires Conference

Delegates from Mount Kenya University joined other delegates Worldwide to a virtual conference organised by Talloires Network of Engaged Universities, USA.

Dubbed TNLC2021, the forum brought together over 300 MKU staff and students who joined the virtual conference from Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre at the institution’s main campus.

The conference, whose theme was ‘Global Institutions, Local Impact: Power and Responsibility of Engaged Universities’ is a global gathering of higher education leaders and students from all regions of the world. The event provided a platform for the delegates to share experiences on community outreach activities, bringing together students from the member partner countries to share experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The forum was jointly commissioned by Tufts University President Anthony Monaco, Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow and President Nieves Segovia of the Universidad Camilo José Cela (Spain).

MKU Principal College of Graduate Studies and Research Dr Peter Kirira, said the university has three pillars which guides its’ activities.

“Teaching and learning, Research and Community Outreach are key pillars for university. The Directorate of Research and Innovation coordinates community outreach activities and disseminates research findings to the local and global community through public lectures and conferences” He said.

Kirira was a panelist a session on “University-Community Partnership Responses to COVID-19: Reflections on Innovative Civic Engagement.” where he presented on community outreach activities performed by MKU courtesy of the University Award for Innovative Civic Engagement.

The activities include jigger eradication in Kilifi and Marsabit counties, distribution of water backpacks for carrying water and storage to Laikipia county pupils and donation of masks and sanitisers to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Dr Kirira also applauded the national and county governments as well as key partners who work closely with MKU to impact the society such as Partners for Care.

TNLC2021 is a movement-building event that will provide opportunities to critically reflect on the power and responsibility of engaged universities to work together and in partnership with communities to sustainably and equitably address global challenges.