MKU extends deadline for scholarship applications

Mount Kenya University has extended the application deadline for scholarships for its students to 16th April 2020.

This, the Mount Kenya University Foundation says will give students studying at their University campuses across the Country time to fill and send their applications.

A total of Ksh 5M is on offer and will be distributed to sacksful applicants to cover for one semester tuition fees which will be paid directly to the University.

The Scholarship targets students pursuing undergraduate Programmes at all MKU Campuses and Centers in Kenya.

Needy students will be given priority but they must be must on a regular mode of study, demonstrate good academic records as well as have good disciplinary records.

To apply for the scholarship, interested students are urged to pick application forms from Mount Kenya University Foundation Office (MKU Thika Campus, or download the from the Foundation website.

‘Application documents both in hard and soft copies should be submitted by Friday, 26th April, 2021 at the close of business. Duly filled application forms should be submitted as both soft and hard copies.”

According to the Foundation, the programmes is geared towards harnessing public and private support that benefits the educational research and community service.