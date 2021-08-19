MKU founder Gicharu lauds placement of students into Universities

MKU Chairman Prof Simon Gicharu has welcomed the placement of some of the best students in last year’s KCSE examinations to the University.

Gicharu says Mount Kenya University continues to grow in leaps and bounds and the placement by Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service is prove of its status in the Country.

He said 13 students who performed extremely well in last year’s national examination will pursue degree courses at MKU.

“MKU continues to attract a huge number of both government and self-sponsored students pursuing Health Sciences, Liberal Arts and Research as well as other courses,” He said.

Gicharu attributed the placement of the students to the introduction of marketable courses in the University.

“The varsity offers marketable courses which gives the learners the options to choose their interests. We have the best medical and technical courses,” He said, adding that the varsity has accredited 164 academic programmes, with 14 different schools.

In the placement, University of Nairobi got 360 students out of 893 who performed well in the last year national examination while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture got 175, Kenyatta University 113, Moi University 71, Egerton University 49, Maseno University 22 and Kenya Methodist 13.