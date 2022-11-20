MKU fraternity donates food needy children, families in Kitui

Mount Kenya University (MKU) staff and students donated foodstuffs to pupils, selected parents and needy families in Kitui County.

During a corporate social investment event Friday, the MKU fraternity distributed dry food stuff to Enziu Primary School pupils at an event organised by the institution’s Communications and Corporate Affairs Department.

Needy families surrounding Enziu Primary also benefited from the donations which saw them go back home with food for their families.

Children from the drought-stricken families had an opportunity to enjoy a healthy lunch in the effort that will improve the school lunch programme where pupils have been getting porridge as their only lunch meal.

The meals were prepared by MKU staff and students led by Dr Dominic Mogere, a public health officer and lecturer and Ms Mumina Hussein, the MKU Students Association Vice-president.

Community service is the third mandate of the University that offers teaching and research and has been implemented through community outreach projects such as construction of a neo-natal wing at Bungoma Hospital, water back-pack project in Laikipia, food donation programs as well as tree planting and sustainability efforts.

MKU is the hub for SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities and has set community activities geared towards civic education that aims at enhancing community growth, climate action and supporting the differently-abled groups.