MKU, German varsity offer scholarships to post-graduate students

Mount Kenya University (MKU) in collaboration with a Liepzig University is offering students pursuing Masters degrees in Kenya and PhD graduates involved in research part-funding to support their projects.

Applicants for Masters degree funding must be Kenya nationals aged below 35 years, already registered in an ongoing master programme in an accredited Kenyan university and must sign a short-term scholarship contract.

The scholarship grant will be in the form of a monthly allowance of Euros 425 (Ksh 54,000) for a period of three months, but no additional funds for fieldwork activities will be availed.

This offer closes on Monday, August 24 and details are available on the MKU website.

The proposed short-term research, business idea or prototype, should address a topical issue in one of the following pillars of the ACCESS project: Entrepreneurship Capacity Building, Employability Research and University Business Linkages. Ideas that cut across more than one pillar are also encouraged.

At the same time, Kenyans below 45 years who graduated with a PhD within the last five years and are involved in research are invited to seek a scholarship grant in the form of a monthly allowance of Euros 600 (Ksh 76,000).

The grant period shall be a minimum of three to a maximum of four months and no additional funds for fieldwork activities will be availed.

Making the announcement, Dr Peter G. Kirira, Principal, College of Graduate Studies & Research and Head, ACCESS (MKU) said the shortlisting process will be finalized by September 2, 2020.

He said the African Centre for Career Enhancement & Skills Support (ACCESS) project is a DAAD sponsored joint collaborative initiative that seeks to address the paradox of a growing formal education system in Africa which does not improve access to the labour market, but rather contributes to increasing unemployment rates among university graduates.

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is an organisation that promotes the international exchange of students and scientists.

It is, in fact, the world’s largest organization as concerns financing scientific mobility. The implementation of the project in Kenya is spearheaded by MKU.

ACCESS aims at improving access to the labour market in African countries where graduate unemployment is usually very high – over 30 percent in some instances.

In addition to Kenya, the project is also going on in Rwanda, Ghana, Tunisia, Benin, and Nigeria. University of Leipzig, Germany is the lead partner.